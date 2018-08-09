Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Today is the four-year anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

About one-hundred supporters gathered for a remembrance ceremony this morning outside of Canfield Green Apartments, the site where the 18-year-old died following a police confrontation. Mike Brown Sr. said he plans to ask Wesley Bell, the newly elected St. Louis County Prosecutor to re-open the case against former Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson, once he takes office.

“I’m happy Wesley Bell was able to make it in so we can at least get a little type of justice cuz we’ll be able to open the case back up.” Brown said.

Bell’s campaign manager declined to comment of whether or not there are plans to re-open the case once Bell takes office.

A St. Louis Grand Jury decided not to indict Wilson and he was also cleared of any wrong doing after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice