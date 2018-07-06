St. Louis, MO (KTRS) District 78 Democratic State Representative Bruce Franks is speaking out in response to Tuesday’s ribbon cutting for the new Gateway Arch Park. He hosted an all-inclusive ribbon cutting Friday afternoon, featuring Susan Saarinen – daughter of Gateway Arch Architect, Eero Saarinen.

Saarinen stated that her father, “wanted to create a beautiful symbol for the citizenry. A bridge, from the east to the west, and a bridge also from the past to the future. A bright future.”

While Franks has attacked Tuesday’s ceremony on Twitter via the hashtag “#archsowhite” – three prominent African-Americans: Comptroller Darlene Green, Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, and Congressman Lacy Clay were invited – but did not attend.