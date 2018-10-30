The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that California-based ATTOM Data Solutions found that an estimated 5.9 percent of St. Louis’ housing stock was vacant, totaling about 4,730 houses.

The report says St. Louis has the third-highest percentage of vacant houses within a single county or independent city. Baltimore, Maryland, has the largest proportion of vacancies at 7.8 percent of its housing stock, while Genesee County, Michigan, has 7 percent.

St. Clair County, which is in the St. Louis area, was also ranked in the report as having a high percentage of vacant houses. About 4.9 percent of the county’s housing stock was vacant.