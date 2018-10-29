A retired 67 year old St. Louis Police Sergeant has been shot and killed this morning in a South St. Louis shootout with a gunman. The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police were called to Lackland Avenue south of Tower Grove Park at around 7:30 this morning (Monday). The gunman got away in a black SUV and may also have been shot. Later, an SUV dropped off a gunshot victim at an emergency room. Two other people in the SUV are in custody and are being questioned.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden fought back tears as he announced the death. Hayden says he was part of a police family — three of his siblings also were officers. The four had over 200 years of service in the department.