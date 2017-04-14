Rev. Rice Charges City of St. Louis With Targeting Homeless

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis City’s homeless population is speaking out against the new “homeless shelter” — which is an otherwise unused warehouse, now that the New Life Evangelistic Center has been closed down. Some say they’re being targeted by St. Louis Police. Director of the New Life Evangelistic Center Downtown Larry Rice says the warehouse has […]

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis City’s homeless population is speaking out against the new “homeless shelter” — which is an otherwise unused warehouse, now that the New Life Evangelistic Center has been closed down. Some say they’re being targeted by St. Louis Police. Director of the New Life Evangelistic Center Downtown Larry Rice says the warehouse has portable toilets, but no bathrooms or showers, and that many homeless don’t want to stay there, instead opting to sleep in the street. He says that’s brought on police intervention.

The city ordered his shelter to close — citing code violations, but Rice says at least there, they had access to showers, beds, food, and clothes.

Rice ran against Mayor Elect Lyda Krewson in the general election last month but he says he has not yet reached out to her for possible solutions.