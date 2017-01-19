Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Revised MLS stadium plan cuts St. Louis’ share by $20M

Local

ST. LOUIS (AP) – There’s new life for a plan to have St. Louis taxpayers help fund a new downtown soccer stadium. Eight days after the public funding proposal was declared all but dead, Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia on Wednesday requested a hearing before the city Ways and Means Committee. The hearing is set for Thursday. […]

2017/01/19 3:39 AM
ST. LOUIS (AP) – There’s new life for a plan to have St. Louis taxpayers help fund a new downtown soccer stadium.

Eight days after the public funding proposal was declared all but dead, Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia on Wednesday requested a hearing before the city Ways and Means Committee. The hearing is set for Thursday. Ingrassia says a revised proposal would ask voters to approve about $60 million in new tax revenue for the $200 million project. The earlier plan sought $80 million from the city.

Investor group SC STL hopes to build a stadium near Union Station to attract a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

SC STL spokesman Jim Woodcock says the group appreciates Ingrassia’s decision to move the bill to the committee and looks forward to Thursday’s meeting.

