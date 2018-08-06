ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The reward for information leading to the arrest of a a gunman in the murder of Imo’s pizza delivery driver David Matthews now tops $43,000. Crimestoppers Monday announced family and friends of Matthews have raised $28,000 dollars toward the reward. In addition, the Imo’s family announced it is offering $10,000 and Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000, making the potential reward $43,100.

Matthews, who was 31, was shot while making a delivery the night of the 4th of July. He died from his injuries four days later. The phone number for Crimestoppers is (866) 371-TIPS (8477).