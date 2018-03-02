St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A reward has been increased to solve a murder in Ferguson.

St. Louis CrimeStoppers has already offered a $5,000 reward in the case of the fatal shooting of Donnell Drake last summer. Now an anonymous donor has put up $45,000, bringing the reward to $50,000. However, the reward money is only being offered through March 31st.

CrimeStoppers gives this account of the crime:

On July 28, 2017, at 10:08 pm Ferguson Police responded to a shooting on the parking lot of 22 Arbor Village. Officers were initially called to 22 Arbor Village. About several masked suspects, lurking in the area. Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered two victims semi-conscious, suffering from gunshot wounds. Witnesses heard multiple gunshots.

The description of the suspect(s) at the time is four or five suspects wearing masks and gloves.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where Victim Drake died a short time later.

Anyone with any information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).