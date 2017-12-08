Wellston, MO (KTRS) CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to find the killer of a Wellston father of sixteen.

Forty-one-year-old Steven Combs was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon along the 6200 block of Bartmer. Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. Fox 2 News has obtained surveillance video of the incident, which can be viewed by clicking on the following link:

Metro’s Most Wanted – Murder of Wellston father caught on tape

