Ride-Sharing Services Likely Available at Lambert Airport By End of August

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis city leaders hope ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft will begin offering service at Lambert airport by the end of this month.

Mayor Lyda Krewson, Comptroller Darlene Green and and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed signed off on a deal which approves $3 pick-up and drop-off fees. Their approval follows the green light previously given to the ride-share companies by the city’s airport commission.

With yesterday’s approval by the city leaders, the ride-share companies can begin application processes. Lyft has expressed agreement to the fees and other costs but Uber issued a statement saying they are reviewing their position before filling out any paperwork with the city. Ride-sharing companies will have to pay $3 for every Lambert pick-up or drop-off along with a $15,000 permit fee payable to the airport commission every two years. A new law approved this year in Jefferson City exempts ride-share companies from local regulations imposed by the St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission. The new law paved the way for Lambert to charge the fees and issue permits, beginning August 28th, to ride-share companies.