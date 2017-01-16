Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Rideshare regulations speed through Missouri House

Local

2017/01/16 2:36 AM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft are hoping to expand services to Missouri customers under proposed statewide regulations for the app-based companies.

The proposal requires background checks for drivers, vehicle inspections and includes a rider nondiscrimination policy. The bill has largely drawn bipartisan support, but some are concerned that the statewide regulations don’t go far enough to ensure safety. The proposal also includes a provision saying drivers don’t have to pay local taxes.

Two House committees have approved the bill. A similar measure proposed last year stalled when it reached the Senate.

Uber currently operates in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.

