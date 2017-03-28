Ridley Pearson Talks About His New Book

Ridley Pearson is a St. Louis native and just released the 3rd book in the Kingdom Keepers: The Return series. Ridley joined Jon Grayson to talk about his book and the series which takes place at Disney Land.

