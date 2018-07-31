St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Opponents of the Right To Work measure are giving a final push to urge Missourians to vote no ahead of next week’s Primary Election.

Members of family well-being organizations gathered at Deaconess Center for Child Well-Being on Tuesday for a news conference to speak out against Proposition A. President and CEO of the Deaconess Foundation Reverend Starsky Wilson, who formerly served on the Ferguson Commission, said this initiative would have a negative impact on children.

Wilson said according to research, “the leading indicator of student academic success at district scale is parental income.”

“Since wages absolutely affects where you live, it also affects where you go to school and the quality of that school.distict. Forty-percent of Missouri households are eligible for food stamps.” added Jamala Rogers, a board member of Vision For Children At Risk.

Amy Blouin of the Missouri Budget Project said this would have a negative impact on all workers, not just organized labor.

“Unions set the standard essentially in a community for what the community wages should be and what the benefits should be.” Blouin explained.

Proponents say Right To Work will attract more businesses to the state. Reporting in Midtown St. Louis, The last time a Right To Work measure was defeated in Missouri was 40 years ago.