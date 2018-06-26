St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Community Leaders and activists took to the streets to voice their opposition to Proposition A, also known as ‘Right to Work.” The concerned citizens gathered outside the Williams Temple in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

One of the featured speakers, Brad Bakker, associate attorney at Armstrong Teasdale and Democratic candidate for the 84th District of the Missouri House told the crowd, “What the Missouri Legislature has done in passing Prop A – we’ve heard the stories here today – it is an attack on working people. It’s an attack on families. It’s an attack on my family. My uncles are all iron workers here. And I’ve seen the difference of what union protections can actually make.”

Today’s demonstration attracted a small, yet passionate crowd of people who hope to sway fellow citizens into voting ‘no’ on Proposition A in the August 7th primary election.