(Associated Press) Companies facing multiple lawsuits over a summer tourist boat accident in Missouri that killed 17 people are invoking an 1851 law that allows vessel owners to try to avoid or limit legal damages. But the companies also say they’re seeking settlement negotiations with victims’ family members. Attorneys for Ripley Entertainment Inc., and Missouri-based Branson Duck Vehicles cited the old federal law in a federal court filing Monday. The accident was July 19 on Table Rock Lake near Branson.