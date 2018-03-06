By: Mizzou Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Graduate senior guard Kassius Robertson (Toronto, Ontario) earned All-SEC First-Team recognition and freshman forward Jontay Porter (Columbia, Mo.) was named Co-Sixth Man of the Year, along with an SEC All-Freshman Team nod, as the Southeastern Conference office announced 2018 postseason awards, voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Robertson becomes Mizzou’s first All-SEC First-Team selection since the 2013-14 season with his outstanding play throughout conference action, ranking fifth in SEC games in scoring at 17.5 points per game. Robertson’s outside shooting proficiency powered his success, as he finished the regular season ranking second in the SEC for both three-point field goal percentage (.444) and three-pointers made per game (3.3) in league play. The transfer from Canisius averaged a conference-leading 38.2 minutes per game, two minutes per game more than the league’s next closest player.

Robertson’s first-team selection is the highest recognition of his collegiate career. The former Golden Griffin earned Second-Team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honors in his final season at Canisius as a junior in 2016-17 after averaging 16.1 points per game and sinking 98 three-pointers.

The last All-SEC First-Team selection for Mizzou was former guard Jabari Brown, who picked up the honor following the 2013-14 regular season. Three Tigers have earned first-team recognition from the SEC all-time, with former guard Phil Pressey bringing home the honor in 2012-13 after Mizzou’s first season as members of the league.

Porter’s inclusion on the SEC All-Freshman Team comes after a debut season that saw the Tiger forward average 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game during conference play. His numbers show the versatility that prompted the league’s coaches to tab him as Co-Sixth Man of the Year.

Porter joins current junior Kevin Puryear (Blue Springs, Mo.) as Tigers to have earned SEC All-Freshman Team recognition. Historically, the Tigers have now had three players earn Sixth Man of the Year honors, although Porter’s nod is the first-ever in the SEC. Michael Dixon and Matt Lawrence received the award from the Big 12 Conference for the 2011-12 and 2008-09 seasons, respectively.

Mizzou begins postseason play at the 2018 SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 8, taking the court at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT against the winner of Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (Wednesday, March 7; 6 p.m. CT). Live coverage of the Tigers’ second round game can be found on the SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.