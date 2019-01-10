LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robots that walk, talk, brew beer and play ping pong have taken over the CES gadget show in Las Vegas again.

Just don’t expect to find one in your home any time soon.

Most home robot ventures have failed, in part because they’re so difficult and expensive to design, says venture capitalist Bilal Zuberi. But robots with more focused missions such as mowing the lawn stand a better chance.

At CES, the robots on display did everything from keeping your pets company to watching over seniors and delivering interoffice mail.