Ruling will restore Missouri tobacco settlement money

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled the state can recoup around $50 million in lost tobacco settlement money. The 4-0 decision was reached Tuesday. At dispute was money guaranteed to Missouri and 45 other states through a 1998 settlement with major tobacco manufacturers. The settlement is aimed at covering the […]

