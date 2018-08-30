SEATTLE, Wa. – Saint Louis FC drew 1-1 away to Seattle Sounders FC 2 at Cheney Stadium in Match 27 of the USL Regular Season.

Saint Louis FC opened the scoring in the 27th minute as Corey Hertzog flicked on a corner kick to the back post where Kyle Greig was waiting to put it away for his team-leading 11th goal of the season. Seattle would respond with an equalizer in the 37th minute as Antonee Burke-Gilroy received the ball on the penalty spot and slotted into the bottom corner and the home side would see out the draw to earn a point. The result sees Saint Louis FC move to 10-7-9 with 39 points while Seattle Sounders FC 2 moves to 5-16-3 with 18 points in the USL Western Conference.

The first half saw Saint Louis FC on the front foot and they nearly opened the scoring early through Audi Jepson as he was played behind the defense but had his left-footed shot go wide in the 3rd minute. Greig then almost scored when Corey Hertzog found him with the long throw-in and he turned and volleyed but hit the post in the 5th minute. STLFC looked destined to score in the 26th minute as Kadeem Dacres played the ball across to an open Hertzog but his effort was saved by Seattle goalkeeper Bryan Meredith for a corner kick. The away side would then score from that corner kick as Hertzog headed to the back post and Greig found himself alone for an easy finish in the 27th minute. Seattle equalized soon after, however, as Burke-Gilroy picked up the ball in the penalty area and placed his shot into the bottom corner for his third goal of the season in the 37th minute and the teams were even at 1-1 going into halftime.

The second half was a more even affair as both teams chased the winner but STLFC looked more likely to score, first through Wal Fall who had his header saved in the 47th minute before Dacres took a shot from outside the box that was collected by Meredith in the 55th minute. The best chance of the night then perhaps fell to substitute Michael Cox as he was found alone in the box by Lewis Hilton but his header narrowly flashed wide in the 85th minute and the home side would hold on to preserve the draw.

“I thought we deserved more tonight,” said STLFC Head Coach Anthony Pulis. “I’m pleased with the effort and overall performance levels from the guys. We pressed them really well at times, moved the ball quickly and created some really good chances. Unfortunately, it just wouldn’t drop for us in and around their 18-yard box. Now we have to recover quickly and prepare for another tough game at Portland on Saturday.”

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saint Louis FC at Portland Timbers 2 – Saturday, September 1 at 9:00 p.m. CT at Providence Park

Seattle Sounders FC 2 vs. Orange County SC – Sunday, September 2 at 3:30 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium