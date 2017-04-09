Saint Louis FC Beats New York 3-2

Volesky Scores Again in Win

St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis FC defeated New York Red Bulls II 3-2 in front of 4,807 fans at Toyota Stadium in Week 3 of the USL season.

STLFC’s Christian Volesky, reigning USL Player of the Week, opened the scoring in the 3rd minute. New York came back with two goals in the second half, first with Brandon Allen’s leveler in the 52nd minute before Vincent Bezecourt took the lead in the 59th minute. STLFC stormed back with a penalty converted by Jose Angulo in the 69th minute before Seth Rudolph scored the game-winner in the 79th minute.

Saint Louis FC replicated their fast start from last week and were on the scoresheet in the 3rd minute as Volesky muscled former SIUE teammate Justin Bilyeu off the ball in the penalty area and finished bottom right corner, making it two goals in the last two matches. New York responded in the 30th minute with a shot from Bezecourt that was well saved by Gorrick. The last significant action of the first-half saw Sebastian Dalgaard played through in the 40th minute but his effort was smothered by NY goalkeeper Evan Louro.

New York started the second half on the front foot and were level in the 52nd minute as Florian Valot played Allen in space on the right and his shot squirmed under Gorrick. They took the lead in the 58th minute as Allen crossed the ball from the right to Bezecourt rushing in the box who buried his header in the center of the goal. The game turned as Volesky was pulled down in the box by Tim Schmoll in the 69th minute and Angulo stepped up to finish the penalty. The winner was set-up by Wes Charpie as his cross found Angulo who headed the ball into space for Rudolph to smash with his right foot into the high center of the goal. Saint Louis FC survived a late onslaught from New York to preserve the 3-2 score line.