Saint Louis FC Beats New York 3-2

Volesky Scores Again in Win
St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis FC defeated New York Red Bulls II 3-2 in front of 4,807 fans at Toyota Stadium in Week 3 of the USL season.
New York started the second half on the front foot and were level in the 52nd minute as Florian Valot played Allen in space on the right and his shot squirmed under Gorrick. They took the lead in the 58th minute as Allen crossed the ball from the right to Bezecourt rushing in the box who buried his header in the center of the goal. The game turned as Volesky was pulled down in the box by Tim Schmoll in the 69th minute and Angulo stepped up to finish the penalty. The winner was set-up by Wes Charpie as his cross found Angulo who headed the ball into space for Rudolph to smash with his right foot into the high center of the goal. Saint Louis FC survived a late onslaught from New York to preserve the 3-2 score line.
