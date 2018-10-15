ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Saint Louis FC drew 0-0 against OKC Energy FC in front of a sell-out and franchise record 6,018 fans at Toyota Stadium in Match 34 and the season finale of the 2018 USL Regular Season. The draw guarantees Saint Louis FC has made the USL Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

The first half saw both teams try to establish spells of possession but it was Saint Louis FC with the more threatening opportunities. The first chance for the home side arrived in the 9th minute as Michael Cox burst down the right and crossed for a late arriving Kadeem Dacres who hit it to the top shelf but OKC goalkeeper Bryan Byars made an incredible recovery save to deny him. The next chance fell to Corey Hertzog after Tony Walls found him with a cross in the 19th minute but his header went over the crossbar. The final chance of the half came just before halftime as STLFC had a free kick from outside the top of the box but Lewis Hilton’s effort deflected off the wall and was saved by Byars to see both sides even at the break.

The second half was more of the same as Saint Louis FC created more chances, including Hertzog’s effort in the 46th minute as he chopped inside his defender but his shot was deflected and collected by Byars. The next chance came to Cox as he worked some space inside the box and got a shot off that was palmed away from the near post by Byars. The final chance of the game fell to substitute Austin Martz as he collected the ball at the top of the box from a corner kick situation but his shot went high over the crossbar and the game would finish with both sides level at 0-0.

“Delighted for everybody in the club—the staff, the supporters, the players—and I can’t say enough good things about the people at the club,” said STLFC Head Coach Anthony Pulis. “We’ve been able to put a smile on everyone’s faces and reach our objective which is to reach the playoffs, and now the objective is to win a playoff game.”