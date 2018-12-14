ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The USL Championship announced the home openers for each club today which will see Saint Louis FC open the 2019 season on Saturday, March 9th at 1:00 p.m. CT against Indy Eleven.

The home opener will be the first time that Saint Louis FC will face Indy Eleven for a competitive match in club history. The teams previously met during Saint Louis FC’s inaugural preseason on March 11th, 2015 which marks almost four years to the day to the home opener meeting in 2019. Indy Eleven is coming off their first season in the USL after competing in the NASL during the 2014-2017 seasons and winning the NASL Spring Championship in 2016. They finished last season in 7th place in the USL Eastern Conference with a 13-11-10 record and bowed out of the USL Cup playoffs in the first round against eventual champions Louisville City FC. The club is led by second-year head coach Martin Rennie and has seven returning players from their 2018 squad on the roster, including USL All-League Second Team defender Ayoze García Pérez.

Saint Louis FC boasted a 10-2-5 home record during the 2018 season with 23 goals scored and only 11 conceded, including a stretch that saw the team finish with eight wins in a row and go 10 games unbeaten since a 1-0 loss to Real Monarchs SLC in Match 15 on June 16th. The 2019 home opener against Indy Eleven will mark the first time that Saint Louis FC will start the season at home in club history.

“After the excitement of the 2018 season, it’s nice to open the 2019 season at home in front of all our fans and supporters,” said STLFC Vice-President & General Manager Jeremy Alumbaugh. “To open against a fellow playoff team in Indy Eleven—a club that we have not faced in the regular season before—is exciting. Our fans, players, and everyone involved in the club have made every effort to make Toyota Stadium a tough place to play, and we look forward to continuing that in 2019.”

Single-game tickets for the 2019 home opener will go on sale on Monday, January 14th. Season tickets for all 17 regular season games are on sale now starting as low as $199! Group reservations can also be placed for any home game to secure group experiences. Contact the ticket office at 636-680-0997 or email tickets@saintlouisfc.com for more information.