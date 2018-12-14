ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The USL Championship announced the league’s conference alignment today which will see Saint Louis FC compete in the Eastern Conference for the 2019 season.

Saint Louis FC will be moving to the Eastern Conference after finishing 8th in the USL Western Conference and qualifying for the USL Cup playoffs for the first time in club history last season. This will be the third time that Saint Louis FC has played in the Eastern Conference after the club’s inaugural season in 2015 and most recently in 2017. The 2019 USL Championship regular season will consist of 34 games across 33 weeks starting on the weekend of March 8-10, 2019 with the full regular season schedule expected to be announced at a future date.

Saint Louis FC will see the supporter-named “Kings’ Cup” rivalry with Louisville City FC renewed as the club comes off its second consecutive USL Cup Championship, while the I-70 derby against Swope Park Rangers will also be played as they join STLFC in moving to the Eastern Conference. New local rivalries will be born as Saint Louis FC takes on Indy Eleven, Memphis 901 FC, and Nashville SC for the first time in competitive club history as supporters can look forward to playing five opponents within a five-hour driving distance. Saint Louis FC will also face first-time opposition in Atlanta United 2, Birmingham Legion FC, Hartford Athletic, Loudoun United FC, and North Carolina FC during the 2019 campaign.

The full list of teams competing in the 2019 USL Championship season by conference is below.