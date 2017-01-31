Saint Louis FC Unveils 2017 Schedule

Season Opens March 25th
Saint Louis FC and the USL announced its schedule for the 2017 season earlier today.
️⚽️🗓 The 2017 @USL schedule! Single game 🎟 will go on sale in March. Season 🎟 are on sale now at 636-680-0997: https://t.co/Gw03eDVCzE pic.twitter.com/Cc3a9m4pK9
— Saint Louis FC (@SaintLouisFC) January 31, 2017
Game times will be announced at a later date. Tune-in to 550 KTRS and the Big Sports Show on Tuesday night as GM Jeremy Alumbaugh breaks down the upcoming season.
