Saint Louis FC Unveils 2017 Schedule

Season Opens March 25th

Saint Louis FC and the USL announced its schedule for the 2017 season earlier today.

Game times will be announced at a later date. Tune-in to 550 KTRS and the Big Sports Show on Tuesday night as GM Jeremy Alumbaugh breaks down the upcoming season.