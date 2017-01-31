SC STL Formally Filed For MLS Team

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Efforts continue to bring Major League Soccer to the Gateway City.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis group behind the push for a Major League Soccer stadium downtown – SC STL – has formally applied for an MLS team. The submission of the application was followed by a phone call between the league office and SC STL lead owner and chairman Paul Edgerley.

“It is a privilege to represent St. Louis in the effort to bring Major League Soccer to the city,” Edgerley said. “Formally filing the application for an MLS expansion team is an important milestone. We’ve spent a lot of time with MLS officials and feel that St. Louis is very well positioned to be awarded a club. There is still a long way to go, but thanks to the recent progress made possible through collaboration with city officials, we are very close to bringing Major League Soccer and a multi-purpose stadium to the downtown area.” added Edgerly.

“The timing is right to bring MLS to St. Louis and St. Louis is ready,” said Jim Kavanaugh, the Vice Chairman of SC STL.

“We have an incredible soccer history, soccer infrastructure and fan following that deserves Major League Soccer. With the Rams leaving our community, St. Louis deserves an ownership group committed to the growth and development of St. Louis. To that end, we will do all we can to make sure St. Louis is announced later this year as a member of the Expansion Class of 2020.” added Kavanaugh.

The group estimates the proposed stadium will create 450 startup and construction jobs, and almost 430 permanent jobs.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday will consider final approval of a bill to put a plan for a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown before voters in April.