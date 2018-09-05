St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Schlafly Beer is responding to the cancellation of this year’s Lou Fest.

Schlafly Beer released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

We are extremely disappointed in the decision to cancel Loufest. Not only for our investment in the local music festival, but all of our additional local restaurants, makers and artists friends who lost a lot. Loufest should be a celebration of all things St. Louis, and we were the first craft brewery to support the event when it first began years ago. With craft beer invited back this year, we were still excited to be a part of it although we did have some concerns about the organization of the event.

We spent countless hours designing a special commemorative can exclusively for the festival. We did a special canning run of that beer just for the festival – not a small investment and something we don’t normally do. The Loufest can was only going to be available at the festival. It wasn’t just about using the Loufest name, we wanted to do something special for the attendees.

Even with our busy schedules of preparing for the 20th anniversary of our HOP in the City Festival next weekend, we still made time with our design, brewing and events team to be a part of Loufest. So now, we will now shift gears to focus our energy on our celebration of local beer, music and the St. Louis community at HOP. We will also have several tribute bands there so it’s a free concert for all. All guests are welcome, and there’s also a $35 tasting ticket option to enjoy unlimited samples of 40+ of our beers.

Schlafly Beer is in inviting all Loufest ticket-holders to a tasting event at the Schlafly Tap Room on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Schlafly will offer 10% off tasting tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. through this weekend for Loufest ticket holders here with the code ‘LOUFEST18’. Loufest ticketholders can also pick up a free commemorative can by showing their ticket stub, wristband, or receipt at either one of our brewpub location starting on Friday at 5 p.m.

This will be offered while supplies last and limit of one per ticket-holding customer.