ST. LOUIS (KTRS) There’s a new recall of ground beef by Schnuck Markets. The market chain says anyone who bought ground beef from the Schnuck’s Mid Rivers store between 9 a.m and 9 p.m., Wednesday, Mar. 14, should return it for full exchange or refund. Schnuck officials say they discovered a meat packaging clip in the grinder during cleaning.

Monday, March 12, Schnuck Markets recalled ground beef at three stores – Schnucks Lindenwood in St. Charles, Schnucks Collinsville and Schnucks Woods Mill – after packaging materials were found in packages of ground beef.