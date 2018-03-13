St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Schnuck Markets is voluntarily recalling ground beef purchased at three of its St. Louis-area stores.

The affected stores are Schnucks Lindenwood in St. Charles, Schnucks Collinsville, and the Town and Country Schnucks on Woods Mill Road. The recall stems from packaging materials mixed in with the product.

Schnucks Lindenwood, 1900 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles, Mo. (63301)

All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. The recall was initiated due to a tray packaging pad that was inadvertently mixed into the grind.

Schnucks Collinsville, 501 Belt Line Road in Collinsville, Ill. (62234)

All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 11. The recall was initiated due to a meat packaging clip being discovered in the product.

Schnucks Woods Mill, 1060 Woods Mill Road in Town & Country, Mo. (63017)

All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 12. The recall was initiated due to a meat packaging clip being discovered in the product.

Customer who purchased the since-recalled ground beef products may return them to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.