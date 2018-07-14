St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Schnucks raised $1.1 million for Folds Of Honor campaign.

The St. Louis area grocery store chain’s six-week “Round up at the Register” campaign allowed customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to benefit Folds of Honor. The donations will provide 220 college scholarships for veterans’ family members. The Folds of Honor Foundation is a

nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

“We have always known that Schnucks customers are compassionate and kind, but we were overwhelmed by their response,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “On behalf of Schnucks, ‘thank you’ for your incredible generosity and for the gratitude you’ve shown to

our military veterans and their families.”

The “Round up at the Register” campaign took place from Memorial Day through Independence Day at all Schnucks stores across the five states where the company operates. Schnucks customers donated more than $975,000 during the campaign.

“We were excited to learn that Schnucks and its customers were joining our mission to support the service members and their families who sacrifice so much for all of us,” said Folds of Honor founder Major Dan Rooney. “We are grateful to Schnucks, their customers and partners like

Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola and others who helped raise awareness of Folds of Honor.”

Folds of Honor was established eleven years ago after Major Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flagdraped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $100 million in scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.