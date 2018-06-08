St. Charles, MO (KTRS) Today marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of a St. Charles County boy.

It was on this day back in 1988 that 9-year-old Scott Kleeschulte went missing. Scott was last seen at approximately 4:30 or 5:00 p.m. He had left his home on Leverenz Drive and was walking down Ken Drive towards West Adams at the time.

A heavy thunderstorm rolled through the area on that day. Witnesses saw Scott walking before the storm hit the neighborhood and afterwards. He has never been found.

Scott was a student at Coverdell Elementary School. He disappeared on the last day of the school year.

Anyone with any information is urged to call St. Charles police at 636-949-3300.