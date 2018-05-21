St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The home of the St. Louis Blues has a new name.

During a Monday morning news conference it was announced that Enterprise Rent-A-Car has purchased naming rights. Scottrade Center will now be known as Enterprise Center.

The Scottrade Center was first called the Kiel Center when it opened in 1994. It then became the Savvis Center in 2000 and in 2006 it was named the Scottrade Center.

Td Ameritrade bought Scottrade back in October 2016.

The deal runs 15 years with a 5-year option.