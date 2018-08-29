Mascoutah, IL (KTRS) A section of Mascoutah is under a boil order due to a water main break.
City officials say the boil order isn’t expected to be lifted until Thursday at the earliest. Customers will be notified when the boil order has been lifted.
The affected areas are:
105 – 111 E Church
109 – 117 E Green
201 E Green
204 E Harnett
215 – 615 N Lebanon
109 N Market
110 N Market
202 N Market
212 N Market
222 N Market
228 N Market
100 – 109 E Oak
112 – 119 E Poplar
Boil Order Instructions:
- Strain the water through a cheesecloth, coffee filter or other clean, porous material to remove as many solid particles and dirt as possible.
- Bring the water to a rolling boil for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Let the water cool. Pour into CLEAN container.
- To preserve the quality of the water, refrigerate the water until use.