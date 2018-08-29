Mascoutah, IL (KTRS) A section of Mascoutah is under a boil order due to a water main break.

City officials say the boil order isn’t expected to be lifted until Thursday at the earliest. Customers will be notified when the boil order has been lifted.

The affected areas are:

105 – 111 E Church

109 – 117 E Green

201 E Green

204 E Harnett

215 – 615 N Lebanon

109 N Market

110 N Market

202 N Market

212 N Market

222 N Market

228 N Market

100 – 109 E Oak

112 – 119 E Poplar

Boil Order Instructions: