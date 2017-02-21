SEIU Endorses Tishaura Jones For St. Louis Mayor

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Organized labor is throwing their support behind Tishaura Jones in her run for St. Louis mayor. On Tuesday, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Missouri State Council announced its endorsement of the city treasurer in the mayor’s race. “Tishaura Jones is the only candidate in the race for mayor who’s committed to achieving […]

On Tuesday, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Missouri State Council announced its endorsement of the city treasurer in the mayor’s race. “Tishaura Jones is the only candidate in the race for mayor who’s committed to achieving economic and racial justice for working families in St. Louis,” said SEIU janitor Roy Miller.

“The janitors, homecare and health care workers, higher education faculty, and public sector workers of SEIU look forward to working with her in the fight for a $15 minimum wage, increased police accountability, and an inclusive St. Louis that works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected.” added Miller.

SEIU’s endorsement comes on the heels of two other endorsements for Jones this week. On Monday, grassroots groups MoveOn.org and Democracy for America announced endorsements for Jones.