Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) Senator Claire McCaskill continues to speak out against the impact tariffs are having on companies.

On Monday, McCaskill visited Duetsch Precision in Maryland Heights. McCaskill said the tariffs could have a devastating impact on the auto parts manufacturer, “ This tariff could actually result in the closing of this facility with the company that owns being forced to manufacture this part in another country in order to avoid the high tariffs on the raw input material.”

McCaskill said the steel Duetshe needs for its manufacturing is not available in the United States and is purchased from a specialty company in Italy.

The Democratic lawmaker explained that getting an exclusion is easier said than done, “It is incompetence and chaos at the Commerce Department right now as it relates to these exclusions. Twenty-two-thousand exclusions have been filed and this company is like most companies I’ve talked to, they have no idea of when they’re even going to hear about the exclusion they’ve asked for and the vast majority of those who have been determined, have been denied.”

Duetsch Precision has 150 employees.