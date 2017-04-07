Senate confirms Gorsuch for US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) The Supreme Court says Neil Gorsuch will be sworn in as the 113th justice on Monday in separate ceremonies at the court and the White House. Justices take two oaths, one required by the Constitution and the other set by federal law. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath to Gorsuch […]
WASHINGTON, DC (AP) The Supreme Court says Neil Gorsuch will be sworn in as the 113th justice on Monday in separate ceremonies at the court and the White House. Justices take two oaths, one required by the Constitution and the other set by federal law. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath to Gorsuch in a private ceremony in the justices’ conference room at 9 a.m. Later Monday, Justice Anthony Kennedy will administer the second oath in a public ceremony at the White House.
The Senate confirmed Gorsuch’s nomination today, ending a rancorous partisan battle.
