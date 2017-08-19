Senate May Expel Over Trump Assassination Quip

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Senate leaders are looking into ousting Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal from office because of a Facebook comment she made about hoping President Donald Trump gets assassinated. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Majority Leader Mike Kehoe both said Friday that they want Chapelle-Nadal to resign but are researching the […]

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Majority Leader Mike Kehoe both said Friday that they want Chapelle-Nadal to resign but are researching the expulsion process if she doesn’t quit.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson said senators should expel Chappelle-Nadal from office if she doesn’t leave voluntarily.

Chappelle-Nadal says she won’t resign. She says the Facebook comment, which she deleted, was inappropriate and stemmed from frustration with how Trump responded to a white supremacist rally in Virginia. Removing a lawmaker requires a two-thirds vote of the chamber.

The Senate isn’t schedule to be in session until Sept. 13.

