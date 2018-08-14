St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Senator Claire McCaskill continues to speak out against the lawsuit Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley joined challenging the Affordable Care Act.

The Democratic lawmaker held a roundtable in midtown St. Louis on Tuesday with those who have pre-existing medical conditions. McCaskill said at issue is that the lawsuit aims to wipe out pre-existing condition protections, resulting in economic consequences.

“Cutting people off from insurance and making it harder for people to get insurance, we’re all still gonna bill because in America we’re not going to stop people at the door at the emergency room and I’m sorry you don’t have health insurance, we’re gonna let you die.” said McCaskill.

“If we’re going to take care of everyone who shows up, then we got a figure out a way to take care of them that makes the most financial sense.” McCaskill added.

At the time when Hawley joined the 19 other states in this legal action, he said that he would “fight to take health care choices out of the hands of DC bureaucrats and put them in the hands of families and physicians.”