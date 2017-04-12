Senator McCaskill Hosting A Series Of Town Halls In Rural Missouri

Hillsboro, MO (KTRS) Senator Claire McCaskill is on a two-day tour where she’s hosting townhalls in rural Missouri.

The Democratic lawmaker kicked off her tour Wednesday morning at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, where she covered a wide range of topics, including opioid abuse, healthcare,farming, and Syria. Although her eight town halls are being held in areas of Missouri that are known to be Republican territory, she received a warm reception at Jefferson College.

“I would have liked to have seen more Republicans there, asking tough questions. Hopefully some of the real progressives in the audience heard my plea for moderation, that being a moderate matters because that’s how you get things done in Washington.” said McCaskill.

McCaskill says she plans to host more town halls around the state throughout the year.

“I think it’s important that I hold myself accountable to Missourians—and having public town halls, where any Missourian can show up and chew on me about what they think I’m doing right or wrong, and share their ideas and concerns, is a great way to do it,” said McCaskill, who grew up in rural Missouri. “Town halls like these are part of what makes our democracy great, and I think every elected official would benefit from listening and learning from Missourians, face-to-face.”

Besides Jefferson County, McCaskill is also hosting town halls this week in Buchanan County, Callaway County, Greene County, Marion County, New Madrid County, Phelps County, and Platte County.