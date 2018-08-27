St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis-area business leaders had the opportunity to voice their concerns about the impact of the Administration’s trade policies.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill hosted a business roundtable Monday morning at the Thomas Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. The roundtable entitled “Examining the Effects of Tariffs and Trade Policy on Missouri Manufacturing and Agriculture,” allowed business leaders to provide feedback on the affects of the tariffs.

“We’re already seeing lost jobs and falling commodity prices—and I’m worried things will only get worse if we don’t reverse course.” McCaskill said.

Hudson Moore, Senior Director of Packaging Procurement at Anheuser-Busch was among those who attended the roundtable.

“All North American aluminum buyers must pay what’s known in the industry as the Midwest Premium, which is basically is an industry standard price component for aluminum products.” Moore explained.

“In the time since the Administration announced the section 232 tariffs the Midwest Premiums have spiked.” Moore added.

Other business leaders who participated were Ken McInnis, Director of Americas Supply Chain & Global Purchasing at RotoMetrics in Eureka; Mark Scott, a member of the Board of Directors for the Missouri Corn Growers Association from Wentzille, and Mark Weisheit, Vice President and General Manager at Nidec Motor Corporation in St. Louis.

This comes on the same day that the Trump Administration announced that a tentative agreement has been reached with Mexico to end the North American Free Trade Agreement and replace it with a deal that the administration wants to be more favorable to the United States.