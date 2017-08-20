Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

You are here: Home \ Local \ Senator Who Hoped For Trump Assassination In Post Apologizes

Senator Who Hoped For Trump Assassination In Post Apologizes

Local

Senator Who Hoped For Trump Assassination In Post Apologizes

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated is apologizing to Trump and his family, but the Democrat says she has no plans to resign over what she called “a mistake.” Numerous top Republicans and Democrats in Missouri have called upon […]

Written by:
2017/08/20 4:56 PM
Senator Who Hoped For Trump Assassination In Post Apologizes

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated is apologizing to Trump and his family, but the Democrat says she has no plans to resign over what she called “a mistake.”

Numerous top Republicans and Democrats in Missouri have called upon Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal to step down after she wrote “I hope Trump is assassinated!” on her personal Facebook page Thursday. She later deleted the post.

Her apology came at a news conference Sunday in Ferguson. She asked media outlets to not publish the location beforehand because she’d received death threats since the post.

She apologized to Missouri residents and her Statehouse colleagues, too. She says she’ll continue fighting for “issues that are really, really important to me.”

 

Tagged: , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!