Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) Senators Lindsey Graham and Cory Gardner were in town Monday to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

The Republican lawmakers spoke to a crowd of about 250 supporters at the Double Tree Chesterfield Hotel in Chesterfield. Graham of South Carolina said the stakes are high. “If we win here, it will be the most visible symbol that Kavanaugh did matter.”

Gardner of Colorado echoed that sentiment. “You know it. We all know it and we are going to get it done Missouri.”

Meanwhile, former Vice-President Joe Biden will be in town Wednesday night to campaign McCaskill.

Missouri’s U.S. Senate race is considered as one of the nation’s most closely-watched races.