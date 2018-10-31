Two teenagers are charged in juvenile court with Monday’s murder and attempted robbery of retired St. Louis police sergeant Ralph Harper.
A 16-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery. A 15-year-old boy faces the same charges plus tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Visitation for Sgt. Harper will be Thursday November 1st from 4 to 8 P.M.
at Kutis Funeral Home on Gravois Road. Funeral Mass will be Friday the 2nd at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church on Oregon Avenue at 10 A.M.
Internment will be directly following Mass.
