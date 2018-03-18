St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Police have been busy over the weekend after multiple shootings.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving when she was grazed by a bullet on Kingshighway and Natural Bridge in north St. Louis around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Around 10:30 p.m., a man and a woman were shot during an attempted robbery in south St. Louis along the 3900 block of S. Broadway. The woman was shot in the ear and the man was shot in the right knee. There’s no word on their conditions or of any arrests.

Police say at just at 11:00 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was shot in the head along the 5100 block of Gilmore in north St. Louis. Police say the was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

Police responded to another shooting in south St. Louis along the 4500 block of Nebraska at around 11:20 p.m. The 30-year-old male victim died after being taken to the hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

The gun violence continued into Sunday. Police say a man was shot multiple times at just after 5:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Delor in south St. Louis. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Another shooting occurred at just after 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Garfield in north St. Louis. The male victim was shot once. Homicide has been requested.