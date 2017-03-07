Severe Weather Causes Injuries And Property Damage In Wentzville

Wentzville, MO (KTRS) Two injuries and property damage is being reported in Wentzville following the overnight storms.

City officials say strong winds caused two mobile homes in the Mobile Manor subdivision to overturn. Two residents were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. In addition, residents in this mobile home subdivision had to be evacuated after a gas leak was discovered.

Several businesses and homes in Wentzville also sustained damage.

Wentzville officials are also reporting damage in the following areas:

Bill Thomas Camper Sales: 5th Wheel turned Over

Swantnerville Rd: Several Buildings suffered severs Structural Damage

Super 8 Motel: Tractor Trailer overturned

Wentzville Millworks; Significant Structural Damage

In the area of Continental Dr. and East Pitman: several buildings had roof damage

Wentzville Heights Subdivision: Tree Damage and a gas leak

Charlie’s Farm and Home: Roof Damage

West Pierce and Choctaw Dr: Minor damage to commercial buildings