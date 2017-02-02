Shane Bouvet Talks About Meeting President Trump and Receiving $10,000 From Him

Shane Bouvet is a FedEx courier from rural Illinois. He had the opportunity to meet President Trump the night before his inauguration. Shane’s father is a military veteran suffering through bladder cancer. After hearing his story, President Trump decide to give Shane $10,000 to help him and his father out. Shane joined Martin and Randi to talk about it all.

By Brady Hempen