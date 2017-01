Shaun Cassidy Talks About “Emerald City” Which Takes A Dark Look At The Wizard Of Oz

Shaun Cassidy is now the Executive Producer of “Emerald City” which takes a darker look at The Wizard of Oz. Shaun joined John Carney to talk about his career and the new show. “Emerald City” airs Friday nights at 8pm on NBC.

By Brady Hempen