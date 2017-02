Shaun Streeter Talks About Being The Voice Of Donald Trump For “America First”

Shaun Streeter, former KTRS personality, joined John Carney to talk about his works with the “America First” series impersonating the voice of Donald Trump.

Shaun Streeter, former KTRS personality, joined John Carney to talk about his works with the “America First” series impersonating the voice of Donald Trump.

By Brady Hempen