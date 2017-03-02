Sheriff’s deputy shot at southwest Missouri motel

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A southwest Missouri sheriff’s deputy was shot while narcotics officers were serving a search warrant at Joplin motel. Joplin police Capt. Rusty Rives says the deputy was shot Wednesday at an Econo Lodge during an operation by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team. Rives told The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2lVi7cs ) the officer […]
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A southwest Missouri sheriff’s deputy was shot while narcotics officers were serving a search warrant at Joplin motel.
Joplin police Capt. Rusty Rives says the deputy was shot Wednesday at an Econo Lodge during an operation by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.
Rives told The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2lVi7cs ) the officer was conscious and talking when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The shooter was holed up in the hotel after the shooting.
Further details were not immediately available.
