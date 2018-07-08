Ballwin, MO (KTRS) The Ballwin Police Department is marking the anniversary of the shooting of one of its officers with thanksgiving.

It was two years ago today that Officer Mike Flamion was shot during a traffic stop, leaving him paralyzed. The Ballwin Police Department and Flamion are marking the anniversary by calling today his “Alive Day.”

The department posted the following message on Facebook:

***ALIVE DAY***

July 8th, 2016, exactly two years ago to this day, Officer Flamion was shot in the line of duty, during a traffic stop.

We typically do not speak for everyone, but we are confident that all of the Ballwin community is absolutely thrilled that Officer Flamion is still with us, to celebrate his “Alive Day.”

We have attached a picture of Mike, sporting his retirement beard, which you can commonly see glistening in the sun, while enjoying the patio of his new house.

We wish nothing but the best for our brother in blue. Happy Alive Day Officer Flamion!

-BPD

The community has rallied around Flamion and his wife Sarah. This includes a new smart home built for the Flamions by the Gary Sinise Foundation.