St. Louis, MO (KTRS) In a $2.9 Billion Dollar deal, Supervalu, parent company to local grocery store chain Shop ‘n Save, is being acquired by United Natural Foods.

Providence, Rhode Island based United Natural Foods, distributor of natural and organic foods and primary supplier for Amazon’s Whole Foods, is buying Supervalu. Supervalu has struggled for more than a decade, raising funds in 2016 with the sale of its then largest grocery chain, St. Louis based Sav-a-lot. The company has been trying to sell the Shop ‘n Save chain, something United Natural Foods will continue to pursue according to CEO and chairman Steve Spinner. Shop ‘n Save employs more than 3000 people in over 30 metro area stores. The Supervalu sale is expected to close by the end of the year.